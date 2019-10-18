IHSE to Focus on KVM for Professional Audio and IP KVM at SMPTE 2019 Technical Conference

In Booth 109 at the SMPTE Technical Conference (held Oct. 21-24 in Los Angeles), IHSE will present solutions focusing on network-based KVM and KVM solutions integrated with the Avid Pro Tools | S6 audio control surface.

SMPTE attendees can learn more about IHSE's KVM solutions for AVID's Pro Tools | S6 Audio Mixing Control Surfaces and how to create hybrid-IP KVM systems for transparent integration to existing IHSE KVM switch systems.

