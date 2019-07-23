iGotcha Media, BrightSign Install Digital Signage in Loto-Quebec Kiosks

A Canadian government organization that oversees all lottery activities throughout Quebec sought the help of iGotcha Media to create a dynamic menu-based digital signage solution for Loto-Quebec point-of-sale kiosks in several Walmart locations. The digital displays showcase lottery products, with content updated on a weekly basis to highlight current promotions.

The kiosk design varies depending on the location, with some placed behind cash registers and others located in Walmart’s main aisle. iGotcha’s team designed an innovative, engaging and informative signage solution with adaptability to suit various kiosk placement options.

iGotcha’s team assisted Loto-Quebec in specifying hardware for the project, including BrightSign XD234 media players feeding content to Samsung QLED TVs.

“The combined functionality of iGotcha Media’s advanced content management system and BrightSign’s media players were the ideal choice for the Loto-Quebec project,” said Kyle Pilot, CTO and co-founder of iGotcha Media. “The players enabled both systems to seamlessly connect together, providing Loto-Quebec with an efficient and reliable solution.”

Various messages are displayed on the screen, corresponding to the weekly lottery results. iGotcha’s specialized in-house studio designed content for the kiosks, accounting for all the potential Loto-Quebec outcomes.

The content is displayed in menu-board fashion, featuring lottery products with their respective prices, which are rotated weekly. Featured products are highlighted on the left-hand side, and classic items such as the Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Poker Plus+, are placed on the static top banner.

iGotcha’s proprietary content management system is utilized to deploy content to the kiosks, while BrightSign’s media players ensure superior video quality and kiosk reliability.

The kiosks were initially implemented in shopping centers across Quebec, as well as in the Loto-Quebec Montreal head office, providing Loto-Quebec with the complete solution that will ultimately be implemented in more than 50 locations.