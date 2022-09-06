NSCA Updates EOS Summer 2022 Report: U.S. Construction Spending Up 9%

NSCA has updated its biannual Electronic Systems Outlook (opens in new tab) report for Summer 2022. It includes construction outlook information for United States and Canada based on actual data from Q1 and Q2 of 2022, as well as a forecast for the remainder of 2022, 2023, and beyond.

Overall, total U.S. engineering and construction spending is forecast to end 2022 up 9% compared to up 8% in 2021.

The NSCA Electronic Systems Outlook is free for NSCA members to download.

The Electronic Systems Outlook Summer 2022 edition provides an updated view of:

Top markets for renovation and new construction

Construction forecasts for 2022 and beyond

In-demand technologies and where that growth is occurring

Focused sales approaches

New business opportunity potential

The information in this report helps integrators adjust their sales and marketing strategies. Understanding the most recent construction put-in-place totals helps them stay on top of slowdowns, recoveries, and market/geographic changes.

“The report reveals that short-term commercial construction activity will be upheld by recent economic expansion, but contraction is anticipated down the road, which may weigh on future industry growth,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “Integrators will find this data helpful in the early stages of design. Consider using the ‘percentage of total vertical market construction’ averages as a starting point in client discussions, tracking how their local marketplace compares to national averages.”

Knowing that new construction is the best indicator of the future business climate for integrators, NSCA has followed and reported on industry conditions for more than two decades. The Electronic Systems Outlook report was initially established as a response to member questions about market conditions and trends, outlining vertical market outlooks, construction outlook summaries, and technology/systems outlooks in specific markets.