IES, AVIXA Jointly Publish Standard on Lighting for Videoconferencing Rooms

Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and AVIXA have released their new standard Recommended Practice for Lighting Performance for Small to Medium Sized Videoconferencing Rooms (ANSI/IES/AVIXA RP-38-17).

Created by lighting experts from IES and videoconferencing experts from AVIXA, the standard is ANSI (American National Standards Institute) approved, demonstrating that the development procedures meet ANSI's essential requirements for openness, balance, consensus, and due process.

"Videoconferencing lighting has a great impact on the user experience," said Ann Brigida, AVIXA's senior director of standards. "AVIXA and IES share the goal of creating an environment that will enhance this form of communication. We are looking forward to working with IES again on guidance that will benefit both AV and lighting system outcomes."

This standard provides lighting parameters and performance criteria for small-to-medium-sized single-axis videoconferencing spaces defined as one set of video displays and cameras. Although the standard is written to consider at least three but no more than 25 primary seating locations, the principles can be applied to other applications as outlined.

The standard provides guidance to professionals involved in the design, construction, assessment, and support of videoconferencing environments. In addition to presenting performance criteria for the design and measurement/evaluation of room lighting, the standard provides guidance for other room design considerations, such as finishes (e.g., walls and shades, floor, ceiling, windows) and furniture.

RP-38-17 provides measurable lighting performance criteria so the system will:

Offer minimum lighting performance requirements for optimum participant viewing of displays, presenter, and task area

Optimize lighting for cameras, thereby improving the images transmitted to remote sites

Enhance videoconference communication, comfort, and productivity.

Lighting and room design in new and existing spaces that use videoconferencing systems should be built, evaluated, and upgraded according to this performance standard.

"IES was pleased to partner with AVIXA to create ANSI/IES/AVIXA RP-38-17. Their contributions enhance the value of the standard by providing both expertise from their standards writing committee members and also by offering the perspective of end users. IES appreciates their contributions to make this standard a very useful document for designing lighting for small-to-medium-sized videoconferencing rooms," concluded Pat McGillicuddy, manager of IES standards development.

The Recommended Practice for Lighting Performance for Small to Medium Sized Videoconferencing Rooms standard, ANSI/IES/AVIXA RP-38-17, is available in pdf format from AVIXA at avixa.org/lightingVCstandard. AVIXA members can purchase the standard for $28; nonmembers can purchase the standard for $40.