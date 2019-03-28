Identity and Access Management: A Discipline, Not a Project (Campus Technology)

"When Tom Dugas was named director of information security and chief information security officer (CISO) at Duquesne University (PA) three years ago, one of the first things he did was to draw a matrix of all the roles and computer access points people had on campus as well as the identity and access management (IAM) systems being provisioned in-house. He knew that before developing a roadmap for the long-term IAM evolution at Duquesne, he had to have a clear picture of the current environment."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Identity and access management is an issue that is far too important to ignore. IT leaders from Duquesne and the University of Delaware share their cloud-first strategies and tips for cross-functional teams.