"The Rochester Institute of Technology on Wednesday announced a $3.3 million in-kind gift from IBM to enhance the capabilities and workforce development programs at the Upstate New York school’s cyber range."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The cyber range at the Rochester Institute of Technology has received a $3.3 million boost from IBM. The cyber range plans to use the in-kind gift to develop it's Global Cybersecurity Institute.