IBM invests $2B for SUNY artificial intelligence hub (Education Dive)

"IBM will invest $2 billion in its New York footprint that will help create an artificial intelligence (AI) research center at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany, New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tech hubs fueled by corporate partnerships are becoming a major boon for higher ed institutions, spurring innovation and taking research potential to the next level. Read up on the forthcoming plans for the AI Hardware Center at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute.