"A spreadsheet containing negative COVID-19 test results of several hundred students and faculty at the University of Kentucky was left unprotected, viewable by anyone with a university email address, the university learned over the weekend."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Consider this a cautionary tale and take heed. As institutions craft new systems to monitor COVID-19 spread on campus, it is imperative that we make sure student data is always protected.