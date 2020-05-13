How to survey college students about the shift online (Education Dive)

"The coronavirus has forced college instructors to transition to virtual teaching. But many have little to no experience doing so remotely, much less creating effective online courses in a matter of weeks."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With a global pandemic spreading, institutions had to make a quick change up to their delivery models to keep the campus community safe. As we look to the fall semester, the time is now to retool online offerings to better serve student needs. If you want your online content to deliver, you should ask your students to share their perspectives.