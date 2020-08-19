How to Overcome Classroom Zoom Fatigue (Inside Higher Ed)

"As someone who teaches literature and writing, I understood long before COVID-19 that the success of a class depends on turning a group of strangers into a learning community. When students get comfortable talking to, questioning and challenging one another, discussion can be so animated that no one even bothers to be called on. They just talk."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We've likely all felt it at this point — Zoom fatigue is real. While videoconferencing fills an important need during remote instruction, it is not the same as face-to-face interaction, and we need to frame it accordingly to avoid exhaustion.