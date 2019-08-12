How to Create Feedback Guidelines for Your Course (LearnDash)

"Feedback is an essential part of the learning experience. Without a positive feedback loop from the course design, the instructor, and even the fellow students, learners have a hard time assessing their progress. However, for that feedback to work, it has to be supportive and encouraging. When the feedback is overly harsh or negative, it can have the exact opposite effect to the one intended."—Source: LearnDash

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Feedback can be an important part of the learning process, but in online environments, it can be helpful for students to guide them how to interact online.