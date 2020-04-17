How the Remote Learning Pivot Could Shape Higher Ed IT (EdTech Magazine)

"It’s no secret that, even while acknowledging the benefits, many in higher­ education have long viewed online education and remote learning with some degree of skepticism. Fast-forward to this year’s novel coronavirus pandemic, however, and even skeptics find themselves embracing remote learning — like it or not, ready or not."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The work of higher ed IT departments is coming into sharp focus as the coronavirus pandemic forces classes to move online. Read how IT pros are rising to the occasion, providing mission-critical support to keep their institutions on track.