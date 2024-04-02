How Samsung, VirnetX Partner to Track Paranormal Activity

Samsung has partnered with VirnetX, an Internet security software and technology company, to outfit the Skinwalker Ranch investigation team’s command center with innovative displays and collaboration tools. Located in eastern Utah the team currently uses the technology to scientifically document and analyze unidentified aerial phenomena at the 512-acre ranch, where its work is also the subject of the History Channel’s hit show, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

In addition to Samsung Displays, the Skinwalker Ranch team uses Samsung tablets to collect data during investigations out on the ranch. All data captured on the tablets in the field is automatically and securely sent back to the main command center for real-time collaboration and analysis.

Skinwalker Ranch has long been a hotbed of paranormal and extraterrestrial activity, including reports of unidentified flying objects, radio frequency and GPS interference, and unexplained lights and frequencies. In 2016, Brandon Fugal, chairman and co-owner of the intermountain operation of global commercial real estate company Colliers International, acquired the ranch and set out to scientifically investigate the unexplained activities. To support this groundbreaking research, Fugal wanted to provide his team with a secure infrastructure and the latest hardware and software to intelligently integrate and analyze all the images, videos and data captured throughout the expansive property.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Skinwalker Ranch investigation team worked closely with Samsung and VirnetX to create a technology-enabled command center dedicated to learning and researching paranormal phenomena. Today, the team uses VirnetX’s military-grade videoconferencing solution, War Room, for encrypted communications between a private airport hangar in Utah Valley and the command center to manage transportation to and from the ranch. The War Room software is optimized to work with Samsung Interactive Displays installed throughout the facility.

“We are excited to work with Samsung in the scientific exploration of unidentified aerial phenomena activity at Skinwalker Ranch,” said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and president. “VirnetX provides a secure mesh to the Samsung digital displays and all the information gathered at Skinwalker Ranch. Our War Room video conferencing provides military-grade security and runs beautifully on Samsung displays. War Room video conferencing is impenetrable.”

Samsung outfitted the innovative data and command center with numerous displays to monitor real-time security and satellite footage across the ranch. The investigation team uses the Samsung Interactive Display with AI analytics platform AThENA by OmniTeq to handle all data analysis, research and collaboration. Each day, AThENA aggregates and processes millions of data points collected by the researchers. The Samsung Interactive Displays make it easy to examine the data and review recorded video evidence directly on the screen. Built-in collaborative tools enable the researchers to annotate and share data and screenshots all from the same interface.

“While the Skinwalker Ranch team is conducting unprecedented research, its world-class, highly secure facility offers a model blueprint for all command and control centers,” said David Phelps, head of the display division, Samsung. “A well-designed command center should empower its staff to ingest vast information in a clear, defined way for easy situational awareness and decision-making. Display technology can play a central role in facilitating team collaboration and understanding of what is happening during tactical operations in the field or with something outside of this world.”