How QuickLink Is Equipping Students with the Future of Video Production

QuickLink has released StudioPro Lab, an educational edition of its StudioLab platform. The Lab was created to equip students with the future of video production. This educational package, which includes StudioPro hardware and additional software licenses available to install on student machines, provides students with the tools required to develop real-world production skills.

StudioPro has been adopted by broadcast, corporate, house of worship, education and government production environments. Functioning similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint, with StudioPro, each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create amazing productions.

“At QuickLink, our passion lies in live video production," said Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. "With the launch of StudioPro Lab, we aim to educate the next generation of media professionals and provide opportunities for those aspiring to build a career in the Media & Entertainment industry.”

Now, educational institutions can easily bring StudioPro into the classroom, as it can be integrated into journalism, media, film and other similar college or university curriculums. With StudioPro Lab, colleges, universities and schools can seamlessly adopt StudioPro into curriculums and get access to the free educational StudioPro software for student-use.

“We have seen incredible adoption of StudioPro across the industry,” Rees added. “We are pleased to now offer educators and students with the same high-end broadcast quality solution. By introducing this technology into educational settings, we are giving students valuable hands-on experience with the tools they will encounter in the professional world.”

An easy-to-use live video production system, QuickLink’s StudioPro delivers true-to-life, ultra-low latency production experiences without the complexity of legacy systems. QuickLink StudioEdge technology, built-into StudioPro, blends QuickLink’s expertise in remote guest integration, enabling users to easily incorporate Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and StudioCall callers into productions. Additionally, StudioPro’s intuitive, simple, user interface can be customized to accommodate users of all skill levels.