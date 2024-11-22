Higher Level Communications for Higher Education

With the help of PureTek Group, provider of innovative technology solutions for educational spaces based out of Boonton, NJ, Plainfield High School recently completed a major renovation to its auditorium, along with the addition of two new spaces—an esports gaming arena and a black box theater. To provide clear communication between those disparate parts of the school, Plainfield High School, along with PureTek Group, turned to Pliant Technologies’ CrewCom professional wireless intercom system.

“We chose Pliant to help orchestrate what could be a very chaotic experience,” said Dan Litvin, co-founder and president of PureTek Group. “The CrewCom system is used extensively throughout the school and produces unified performance, from standard backstage theatrical production applications, to managing cameras, lighting and audio from room to room at a distance.”

Since the upgrade, the school’s intercom system consists of various Pliant solutions, including one CrewCom 2+2 Control Unit (CCU), three CrewCom 900MHz Radio Transceivers (RTs), seven CrewCom 900MHz 2-Volume/2-Conference Radio Packs with seven SmartBoom PRO single-ear headsets, along with other accessories, such as Pliant’s 6+6 Drop-In Radio Pack and Battery Charger, as well as 48VDC Power Supply cords.

At Plainfield High School, the new auditorium and black box theater are directly next to each other, while the esports arena was constructed out of two adjacent classrooms on the opposite side of the school. Due to this distance, a substantial benefit of Pliant’s CrewCom system is its coverage capabilities. “The esports arena has only enough space for gamers and coaches, so for tournaments, the auditorium serves as a viewing area for audiences,” said Litvin. “To achieve a collaborative performance, communication is key, so reliable coverage from a distance is a necessity. With Pliant, production personnel at the school are able to communicate clearly from the eSports arena all the way to the backstage booth in the auditorium.”

With a combined production team of staff members and students, another important factor in choosing Pliant was ease-of-use. “As a company, we pride ourselves on providing high-end design in the educational space and incorporating education into our design,” said Litvin. “Making sure that students are able to use the equipment and that the controls are streamlined enough for them, is always a consideration in our equipment selection. The feedback from the customer on the Pliant gear has been great.”

The ability to have multiple channels is another favored feature of the CrewCom system. “This has been really convenient for this installation because when the operators in the booth and the auditorium are trying to speak both backstage and to the broadcasting person in eSports, it's really nice to be able to switch between feeds and have single conversations,” explained Litvin.

He also commended the audio quality of the headsets. “It’s fantastic. There’s clarity even in the loudest environments,” he added. “The mics on the headsets are sensitive enough that the team can speak in hushed tones while a performance is happening, and you can clearly hear whatever it is they’re saying.”

Plainfield High School is already utilizing its latest performing arts and entertainment centers this school year, with plans to incorporate production into their curriculum. “We now have cutting-edge technology and we're very excited that our students have the opportunity to be very hands-on in terms of learning the equipment,” says Jean Gordon, Chief of Instruction and Programs, Plainfield Public Schools. “We are now offering our students a new skillset that they can take out into the world.”

In addition, the school intends on renting out the space in the future, which could not be possible without the highest quality of equipment. “Having the Pliant system brings that level of professionalism and flexibility required to be able to rent out their facility to touring groups, lectures, corporates, etc.,” said Litvin.