How Professors Can Use AI to Improve Their Teaching In Real Time (EdSurge)

"When I started teaching data science and artificial intelligence in Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering, I was frustrated by how little insight I actually felt I had into how effective my teaching was, until the end-of-semester final exam grades and student assessments came in."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about a win-win. This professor tapped into the power of artificial intelligence to keep tabs on individual student comprehension and measure pedagogical effectiveness in one fell swoop.