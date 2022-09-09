How Origin Acoustics, DRI Are Helping Save Red Rocks

Origin Acoustics and its co-founder, Jeremy Burkhardt, are partnering with Direct Research Institute to help the community in which they work and live by supporting Save Red Rock's “Make It Rain” Cloud Seeding Project to preserve, protect, and improve the Red Rock area and aquifer supplies.

How Origin Acoustics Can "Make It Rain"

According to a previous Save Red Rock announcement, Save Red Rock is partnering with DRI to fund a cloud seeding program which will augment precipitation in the Spring Mountains, helping to replenish the aquifers within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The partnership is working to alleviate some of the devastating effects of drought by stimulating additional snowfall in the winter and rainfall in the summer from naturally occurring storm clouds in the area. The nonprofit is organizing a community crowdfunding campaign, aptly titled “Make it Rain,” to raise $150,000 towards the multi-seasonal cloud seeding project.



“Drought conditions are at a critical level for much of the flora and fauna in the southwest,” said Save Red Rock president Heather Fisher. “The health and beauty of our outdoor sanctuaries like Red Rock Canyon are at risk. Along with our climate scientists, it’s up to all of us to act now and protect these endangered ecosystems for the long term.”

[Check Out the AV that Rocks Between the Dawn and the Dark of Night] (opens in new tab)



Cloud seeding is a safe and effective method used all over the world to enhance precipitation. It works by sending silver iodide, a natural and non-toxic compound, into a potential storm cloud which increases the likelihood of precipitation. Winter seeding techniques feature ground-based generators operated remotely by meteorologists who monitor conditions and carefully evaluate when to seed. Each generator has the potential of adding an average of 3,000-acre feet of snow melt per year. DRI’s last project in Lee Canyon proved even more successful, generating 5,656-acre feet, or approximately 1.8 billion gallons.



DRI has been pioneering cloud seeding programs since the early 1960s. They now offer time-tested methods that are proven to enhance snowfall in five mountain ranges, including the Lake Tahoe Basin (CA/NV), the Spring Mountains (NV), the Santa Rosa Mountains (NV), the San Juan Mountains (CO), and the Upper Colorado River Headwaters region (CO).



“Save Red Rock is the ideal partner for us on this project,” said DRI’s program director Frank McDonough. “Desert Research Institute is a proud pioneer of weather optimization research and practices, which have been used successfully for generations. However, as we focus on the science, it’s crucial that we work with other community organizations to fund, place and promote the use of our equipment.”