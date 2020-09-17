How One University’s Tech Kept a City Running During the Pandemic (EdTech Magazine)

"It was a Friday in spring 2020, and COVID-19 had just hit Buffalo, N.Y. A hectic week of planning for the pivot to remote learning was coming to an end as Steve Heist, director of network and communication services at the University at Buffalo, turned off the lights in his office. As he was powering down his computer, he received an unexpected call from Cisco. He learned that his work was far from over: The city of Buffalo needed his help."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is an inspiring case study from the University at Buffalo—a testament to smart infrastructure planning. When the city of Buffalo's 311 Call Center needed to go remote and keep staff members connected, this system was ready to scale quickly. The key, says stakeholders, is in the system's innovative architecture.