How Nureva Enables Precise Camera Tracking with Lumens PTZ Cameras

Nureva now enables sophisticated positional camera tracking, pairing Nureva’s HDL410 audio conferencing system with Lumens’ PTZ cameras. Using Nureva’s sound location device API, available through the Nureva Developer Toolkit, and the Lumens CamConnect Pro, this software-free integration allows coordinate-based location data from Nureva’s HDL410 system to steer one or multiple cameras accurately and smoothly to where people are speaking in the room. The HDL410’s accurate sound location data delivers improved camera views across a large, crowded boardroom or classroom, where face and body tracking can often be challenging. The precise steering and switching of cameras creates an enhanced remote collaboration experience by accurately focusing on the active talker and eliminating the need for configuring lobes mapped to camera presets. Lumens completed an integration with Nureva’s HDL300 and Dual HDL300 systems in January. The integration with the HDL410 system is set to be completed this summer.

Camera tracking is becoming a key requirement in hybrid spaces, and the upcoming Lumens integration is one of many to leverage Nureva’s next-generation Microphone Mist technology. Its thousands of virtual microphones are used to accurately locate sound sources everywhere in a room, and advanced processing algorithms filter out unwanted sounds that make it difficult for remote participants to follow the presenter. Nureva’s API streams data regarding sound location and sound level, tailored to the Nureva audio system being used. Sound locations are reported several times per second to enable automatic camera adjustments based on the location of the talker or multiple talkers. This ensures accurate camera positioning and an enhanced experience for remote participants. Visitors to InfoComm can get a sneak peek of both products working together at the Lumens Booth 2061.

“Nureva audio systems pair perfectly with Lumens CamConnect and we are thrilled to work with Nureva to expand our integrated offering with the new HDL410 system,” said Steven Liang, vice president of product development at Lumens Digital Optics. “Our combined products offer large room audio coverage and superb sound location data with accurate voice-tracking conferencing cameras to deliver an enhanced hybrid meeting experience.”

“We are delighted to see Lumens leverage our positional sound location data with the HDL410 system after completing their integrations with our HDL300 and Dual HDL300 systems earlier this year,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The advanced capabilities of Microphone Mist technology allow us to continue to push the boundaries of what can be achieved with an IT-friendly wall-mounted audio solution working alongside leading camera products.”