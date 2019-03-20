How MOOCs Make Money (Campus Technology)

"In 2011, when a few Stanford (CA) professors experimented with delivering three of the university's most popular computer science courses online for free, Dhawal Shah signed up for 'Introduction to Artificial Intelligence.' The idea of Stanford opening up its top-caliber education to people who lacked access appealed to Shah."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the initial hype around MOOCs has died down, the model is still very much alive and well. If you think MOOCs don't make money, think again. Certificates are the clearest way to monetize these offerings, but they can also work as a pipeline for degree programs.