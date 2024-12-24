How Kennesaw State Enhanced Its Theater Experience with Epson

Kennesaw State University’s Dance Theater had a desire to enhance its theatric atmosphere while creating depth and dimension on stage. Through the integration of Epson laser projection technology, they were able to create a highly engaging theatrical experience.

The theater, located on the Marietta campus, houses Georgia’s largest undergraduate dance program and integrates the Epson EB-PU2216B projector with 16,000 lumens of color brightness (IDMS Rated) and 16,000 lumens of white brightness (ISO Rated) to transform a simple set into a dynamic space and create visually breathtaking performances.

Theater lighting is crucial to set the mood, enhance the atmosphere and guide the audience’s journey, and each theater has its own unique set up for lighting. “Live dance and theater projection goes beyond the traditional 16x9 aspect ratio flat surface,” said Colby Nordberg, lead technician for the dance department’s theater, Kennesaw State University. “Often, the projection area is much taller or wider, and we frequently incorporate surrounding spaces, like side walls and floors, to fully immerse the audience and elevate the production.”

The Kennesaw State University Dance Theater opened in March of 2017 and serves as a home for dance and theater in the region, providing professional standards of flooring, lighting and AV technology. The 435-seat facility, built specifically for dance, touts a unique contemporary aesthetic, with the seating, carpeting and interior design of the facility unlike any other in the region. To enhance the audience experience during live performances, projection technology is used to uniquely transform the venue for each performance.

Nordberg purchased the EB-PU2216B laser projector as a solution to simplify the theater’s projection system. “Prior to getting this new model, I would create a blended projection surface with three large projectors to cover the entire cyclorama (cyc). This setup was fragile and required constant maintenance to keep the alignment intact,” he said. “The EB-PU2216B has streamlined our approach, while also enhancing the quality of our projections, making them significantly brighter.”

(Image credit: Abigail Photos)

Using the entirety of the stage is essential to providing dancers and actors with the space to hone their craft. “By pairing the new projector with Epson’s ultra-short throw lens, performers are able to get much closer to the backwall, and now more effectively use the stage space without casting shadows or needing to worry about the projector at all,” continued Nordberg.

The EB-PU2216B has become an essential tool for the Kennesaw State University Dance Theater, offering benefits to the engineers, performers and audience by enhancing both the technical aspects and visual performance. “The internal mechanical shutter on the projector is incredibly valuable for theater applications,” underscored Nordberg. “And the adjustable fade time control is perfect for smooth, seamless transitions. I wish all projectors incorporated this feature.”

Furthermore, Nordberg noted the laser light source technology is quiet, where fan noises can be distracting to both the audience and performers. As a laser projector, there are no lamps that need replacing. The air filter free projector and its laser light source makes it a cost-effective solution and there is less worry about maintenance—a critical component as the projector is installed 25 feet in the air.

Nordberg underscored the high brightness of the EB-PU2216B has been a game-changer in delivering crisp, vibrant visuals. “The EB-PU2216B is super bright on our white cyc. Generally, using projection on stage requires balance and communication between the lighting designer and the video designer, in order to not wash out or overpower the projected images with stage lights. Having a bright projector like this one, along with knowledgeable designers, means fewer sacrifices have to be made and the artistic vision can remain intact.”

“Video projection in theatrical shows transform a stage into a dynamic, engaging experience, enhancing every performance and captivating audiences in ways that were previously unimaginable,” said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Projection, Epson America. “We are thrilled the EB-PU2216B has enriched the performances at Kennesaw State University. Paired with our ultra-short throw lens, it provides performers increased space on the stage to express their art, while simultaneously streamlining technical aspects needed to put on these shows. It’s our goal to provide technology to enhance the energy and artistry of live performances, providing an imaginative experience.”