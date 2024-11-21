How Glensound Offers a New Perspective on Network Audio Bridging

Glensound is simplifying bridging in a Dante to Dante, Dante to Ravenna, or Ravenna to Ravenna network bridge with the new Vittoria 64 Network Bridge. Available as a Dante to Dante, Dante to Ravenna, or Ravenna to Ravenna network bridge. Designed to provide secure, isolated connections between Dante and Ravenna networks, along with the flexibility to handle asynchronous operations at varying sample rates, the Vittoria 64 Network Bridge addresses key challenges faced by audio professionals daily.

[Giants-Sized Audio Makeover]

The unit, with a focus on network security, provides complete isolation between its Dante and Ravenna interfaces, ensuring that audio is passed only within the device’s DSP. This built-in firewall protects both networks from potential security breaches, making the Vittoria 64DR an indispensable tool for environments where security cannot be compromised.

Whether bridging between different network technologies or operating at different sample rates, the Vittoria 64 seamlessly manages it all. This is particularly beneficial in complex setups, such as outside broadcast (OB) trucks or studios, where different systems need to work together without compromising audio quality or network integrity.

[ST 2110: An Introduction]

Furthermore, the Vittoria 64’s compliance with industry standards such as SMPTE ST-2110-30 on the Ravenna/AES67 module ensures compatibility with the latest protocols without additional costs or complications. Additionally, the Glensound Vittoria 64DR’s Ravenna module can be accessed by the Merging Technologies Aneman control software—adding a powerful and easy to use control tool to the system.