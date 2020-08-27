How Do You Prepare for a Pandemic Semester? (EdSurge)

"It’s back-to-school season, and for colleges, that usually brings all kinds of familiar rituals: families helping their kids move into dorms; professors going over their notes and preparing to teach a new batch of students; campuses springing back to life after a quiet summer."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the start of this school year will be extremely different from what we've been accustomed to in higher education. It can be difficult to know how to prepare as the entire campus community makes its way through uncharted territory. This podcast shares perspectives, from those teaching hybrid and face-to-face courses to other who are fully remote.