How Do Technology and Mental Health Intersect on Campus? (eCampus News)

"Two striking phenomena have been on display on college campuses in the past few years. For one, technology and mobile devices have become inextricably integrated with the student experience. Among adults between the ages of 18 and 49, 91% now own smartphones and 82% are active on social media. Many professors enthusiastically put these devices to use in the classroom, and many see their use as productive. At the same time, mental health issues have doubled in the past six years."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While some amplify the negative correlations between technology and mental health, apps and access also help reduce barriers to mental health services for many students.