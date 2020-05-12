How Community Colleges Solve Remote Learning Challenges (EdTech Magazine)

"When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S., and it became clear that it would require a massive shift in day-to-day life, higher education responded quickly. Most colleges and universities quickly extended spring breaks, evaluated the options for educational continuity and, ultimately, transitioned the majority of instruction online for the remainder of the spring semester."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Community colleges serve a diverse array of students, including a large amount of underrepresented learners who might be struggling during the transition to remote learning for a multitude of reasons (like technological inequalities, employment, caregiving to name a few). Read how these institutions are crafting solutions to serve their community.