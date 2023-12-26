How Coles 360 Is Accelerating Its Product Capabilities with Broadsign

Coles 360 recently announced a new partnership to "supercharge" its retail screens with out-of-home ad tech provider Broadsign with the hopes of providing a unique, impactful, and measurable omni-channel media solution.

Broadsign will help further enhance the Coles 360 network of digital screens at the front of its store. The partnership will enable Coles to schedule, manage, and deliver compelling content and advertisements across its network of retail media displays.

[Everything to Know about LG, Broadsign's System-on-Chip Solution]

Over the coming months, Coles will migrate approximately 600 panels onto the Broadsign Platform. Since deployment in 2021, the front-of-store screens have been a highly successful media asset for Coles.

“With over 75% of supermarket shoppers buying in-store, retailers are increasingly focused on the digitization of their physical worlds," said Ben Allman, Broadsign head of sales, ANZ. "Adopting best-in-class solutions, such as the Broadsign platform, has allowed Coles 360 to build a comprehensive and highly compelling retail media offering in a relatively short time span. We’re very excited and extremely proud to be partnering with one of Australia’s most iconic and trusted brands.”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023]

Leveraging the Broadsign platform will allow Coles 360 to dramatically advance its in-store media capabilities across locations. It will enable campaign scheduling on a per-store basis, allow for desired time and day-parting, and support dynamic content.