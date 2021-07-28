How Are Colleges Defining DX? (EdTech Magazine)

"Brown University’s digital transformation effort was once fragmented. Its IT team and digital team, which includes mobile and web developers, worked in separate organizations, and tension paralyzed the effort. William Thirsk was hired in 2019 to fix the situation."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has necessitated digital transformation at institutions, and it has required strategic shifts to guarantee success. For example, the IT team at USC “knew our products, deliverables and services needed to be digital," notes CIO Douglas Shook, adding that the team "had to change how we were organized to enable this kind of change.”