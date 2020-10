"COVID robbed this fall’s first-year college students of prom, high school graduation, the nerve-wracking thrill of campus move-in weekend and other time-honored traditions."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The beginning of the school year is an exciting time, especially for first-year students. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, schools like Capital University are moving their orientations online to provide new learners with a warm welcome.