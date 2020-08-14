How 2 campuses share advanced software with students (University Business)

"College and university tech leaders are providing new ways for remote students to do hands-on work as online learning remains the predominant platform for instruction on most campuses."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When courses shifted online and campuses closed in the spring, students were no longer to access in-person computer labs. For those in disciplines where access to industry software is an integral part of the learning process, this could derail their studies. Read how schools like Wayne State University and Portland Community College are connecting students to software through a remote platform.