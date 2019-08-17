HireSparks Add Jeff Ashachik to Leadership Team

HireSparks AV Recruiting has hired Jeff Ashachik at its VP of Recruiting.

Jeff Ashachik (Image credit: Hiresparks)

"Like a lot of people in the AV industry, I've known Jeff for years and have sought his advice on a huge range of topics," said Michael Sparks, CEO, HireSparks. "It's a tremendous advantage for us to have an individual at his level, who actually helped put together Crestron's global training and certification program, instructed classes and signed certifications, and is one of the few Platinum Programmers in the world, to be vetting candidates for our clients."

Ashachik has over 20 years' experience in the technology and pro AV services industry. He started his career in military defense and has since worked for Crestron as director of training and Cenero as director of AV managed services.