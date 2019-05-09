Higher Education and the Blockchain Ecosystem: An Overview (The EvoLLLution)

"Each department within the institution, directly or indirectly, interacts with the learner and with each other. Most departments work with external entities and must exchange information, documents, money, contracts, media, certification and accreditation documents. Most, if not all, departments work with accrediting bodies. Most, if not all, work with professional organizations. Many work with vendors and consultants. All of these transactions are fair game for blockchain."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, there's a lot of buzz around blockchain and it's higher ed potential, but if you're wondering about the specific impacts it could have, you won't want to miss this article, which details use cases for various institutional departments, from admissions and academics to HR and alumni relations.