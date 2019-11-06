Higher Ed Organizations Push Forward on Credential Transparency (Campus Technology)

"Led by the American Council on Education (ACE), the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) and Educause, 15 national higher education organizations have signed a joint statement in support of credential data transparency."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of clarity can go a long way. As the credentialing movement continues to make strides, standardization and transparency are becoming necessary to help both learners and employers understand their value.