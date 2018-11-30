Higher Ed Needs to Bridge the ‘App Gap’ to Reach Students (EdSurge)

"Despite a hot economy, millions of young people are stranded without work and are not continuing their education beyond high school. For those of us involved with education reform, workforce development or HR, that’s no surprise. It is essentially a case of bureaucratic culture versus the app culture."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Apps have the potential to bring equity to education and add a layer of ease to processes that might stymie gen-z students. We need to bridge the gaps collaboratively, using empathy while we rethink outmoded practices together.