Higher ed CIOs look for more inclusive hiring, workforce (EdScoop)

"Higher education IT organizations need to change the way they look for, hire and retain talent in their departments with a lens on diversity, equity and inclusion, a group of higher education chief information officers said at a conference Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to foreground inclusion on your IT team, you'll need to rethink your internal culture and approach hiring processes to hire the best candidate for the job, not the person who looks the most like you or the rest of your team.