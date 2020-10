"Forget about lazy rivers or robotic meal delivery. Now, if the residence halls lack an esports gaming space, according to one architectural firm, students could feel deprived."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As esports continues to gain steam in higher ed, some institutions are incorporating gaming spaces into residence halls. But it's more than just a place to practice — these spaces can give student gamers a comfortable place to convene and socialize.