Here's How the Dante Brooklyn 3 Is Helping Alleviate Supply Chain Woes

Audinate (opens in new tab) is now shipping the Dante Brooklyn 3 audio networking module to customers. Announced in June at InfoComm 22, the new module is a pin-compatible replacement for one of Audinate’s most popular products, Dante Brooklyn 2, which has been redesigned to ensure continuous availability while delivering support for current and future Dante features.

The Dante Brooklyn module family is the most widely deployed implementation of Dante, and is used in hundreds of products including mixing consoles, DSPs, and amplifiers. The new Dante Brooklyn 3 audio module is available in 8x8 to 64x64 channel SKUs, delivering ultra-low latency networked audio in a complete module supporting the complete suite of Dante audio features.

(Image credit: Dante/ Audinate)

“With the arrival of Brooklyn 3, we’re delivering a new design that will help original design manufacturers address supply chain constraints and maintain production while delivering a product to customers that will support future Dante features,” said Chris Ware, Audinate’s senior vice president of product development. “Because this new module is a direct replacement for earlier versions, manufacturers can begin using them in production today.”

Dante Brooklyn 3 is compatible with all other Dante devices and can be routed, managed, secured and monitored using Dante Controller and Dante Domain Manager.