Here's How Philips Tableaux Displays Provide an Enhanced Retail Experience

PPDS and Grassfish are partnering to deliver an exciting range of experience-enhancing features and opportunities for retailers on Philips Tableaux ePaper displays.

The solution sees the ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux Series join other Philips Android SoC retail signage displays from PPDS, in becoming fully compatible and certified to run using the Grassfish In-store Experience Management (IXM) platform. The solution adds new capabilities and opportunities for retailers—including cost and energy savings. An installation at a major international airport is already underway, with more details to be announced shortly.

More than just a partnership, PPDS and Grassfish are strategically aligned in their efforts to deliver outstanding experiences for retail customers using the power of digital displays, while at the same time, creating more sustainable and eco-friendly environments. Launched this year, Philips Tableaux ePaper displays have opened a new approach to digital signage, with the innovative series delivering full size, full color, energy efficient and eco-friendly opportunities. Tableaux displays deliver vivid content while running unplugged and using zero power (24/7 indefinitely) between content updates and using super low power—just 0.0025 kWh—to change the image.

“High stability and green capabilities are both musts for future-orientated projects. This is something we as a business demand from ourselves and our partners," Roland Grassberger, global head of IXM Platform at Grassfish, commented. "PPDS has demonstrated its commitment, not only to leading sustainability for the industry but to delivering solutions that can make a difference for retailers and their customers. We’re very happy to have certified the Philips Tableaux for use on our platform, delivering more impactful and sustainable opportunities to new and existing customers around the world.

"Through the power of Grassfish IXM, Philips Tableaux displays can now be effortlessly connected to digital ecosystems, including Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). This synergy enables the creation of next level, dynamic and personalized in-store brand journeys, while also reducing a store’s power consumption for a more sustainable retail digital experience.

“What is more, Philips Tableaux can now be seamlessly used alongside DOOH and SSP networks, leveraging the full potential of both technologies and enabling businesses to extend their reach and impact through unified advertising campaigns.”