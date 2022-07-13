C2G launches custom HDMI adapter ring configurations.

Connectivity at installations just got easier. C2G (opens in new tab) announced the Retractable Universal Mount 4K HDMI Dongle Adapter Ring can be perfectly configured for every project. Available through ConnectXpress, Legrand’s on-demand cabling connectivity expert, integrators can select and build an Adapter Ring with the exact connectors they need for any installation.

“The connectivity game has changed," said Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager, C2G, A Brand of Legrand. "Users need to bring in whatever device they’re comfortable working from or that the organization has standardized and quickly get to work presenting to the display. While our new adapter ring provides lots of options, we recognize that every project is different. ConnectXpress allows integrators to quickly build what they need when they need it.”

Using ConnectXpress, building a custom HDMI Adapter Ring is done in three easy steps: