Here's How Daktronics Brings a New Visual Experience to Austin's Moody Center

Daktronics has partnered with the Oak View Group to manufacture and install nine LED displays at Moody Center in Austin, TX. A new centerhung video display system, ribbon display, and marquee display were installed at the end of 2021 and are currently informing and entertaining audiences.

Each of the four main centerhung LED video displays measure approximately 20.5x27 feet and feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing to bring crisp, clear images to audiences throughout the arena. Each display is capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or multiple zones of video, replay and graphic content that fans crave. They can also show statistics and sponsorship messages throughout events.

Below the main video displays is a ring display measuring approximately 3x109 feet. This display will also feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing. On the underbelly of the centerhung, two video displays feature 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing and each measure 5x15 feet to share supplemental information to the main displays and bring a better view to guests sitting closer to the action.

Adding to the centerhung, a long LED ribbon display has been mounted to the seating fascia of the arena. This display measures approximately 3.5x715 feet and features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to bring opportunities to share additional statistics and sponsorship messages throughout events.

“The Daktronics’ LED system provides a great experience for those attending concerts and sporting events. The wide variety of events hosted at Moody Center will allow Daktronics to showcase our flexibility in this multi-use venue,” said Will Ellerbruch, Daktronics national sales manager for live events. “It’s been great to partner with Oak View Group and everyone involved on this project, and we are honored to be a part of this first-class facility that has been highly anticipated in Austin.”

Outside Moody Center, two marquee displays have been installed to welcome fans and inform them of upcoming events. One display wraps around the corner of the facility and will measure 26x32.5 feet. The other display measures 15x26 feet. Both marquee displays feature a tight 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing with high resolution and crisp imagery to engage audiences as they arrive for live events.

Daktronics has also provided its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.