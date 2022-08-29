New Daktronics Centerhung Entertains Visitors at Colorado College

To create a desirable fan experience at the newly constructed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado College partnered with Daktronics (opens in new tab) (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to design, manufacture and install a new curved, four-sided centerhung LED video display system for the 2021-22 season.

“It was a pleasure to work with Daktronics,” said Scott Lowenberg, senior associate athletic director for external operations at Colorado College. “Our new scoreboard is second to none in the world of college hockey. It is a focal point of Ed Robson Arena and our fans, community and hockey program love what it brings to our events.”

The centerhung features four LED video displays, each measuring 11.5 feet high by 16.5 feet wide with a convex, outward curvature for mass appeal. All displays feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacings to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in every seat.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

These displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“The new centerhung delivers on every aspect of the game-day experience for Colorado College from live video replay during games to creative content that helps recruit top college hockey prospects to campus,” said Eric Cain, Daktronics sales representative. “We’re proud to partner with the school on this project and look forward to the positive impact it makes on their student-athlete experience and the live game-day environment in the future.”

Daktronics included its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.

In addition to the equipment installation, Colorado College will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.