Here's How a Colorful, Chic Hotel Amplifies the Senses

The CHI Art Series Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand certainly offers guest a unique experience. It begins right when visitors, who are greeted by electronic disco music, check in at the ice cream lounge rather than a traditional reception. Its playful and eclectic artsy designed deserved a sound to match the same. To control it all, the hotel uses Atmosphere and multiple AtlasIED (opens in new tab) loudspeaker models and accessories.

Each detail in the hotel is thoughtfully considered to create a memorable experience, and the sonic experience is no different. The hotel management ensured sounds and music are an essential layer of the experience and help to create the ambience for this extraordinary property.

From the initial ice cream check in to the wellness spa, pottery studio, immersive cycling room, or Tip Toe-Sundance Rooftop Lounge, guests enjoy a variety of curated background music in these areas. The AtlasIED Atmosphere Audio Processing and Control System helps complete this playful playground.

One of the most important criteria for the audio system was ease of use. The staff chose Atmosphere for its intuitive user interface and simplicity. The property installed the AtlasIED Atmosphere AZM8 8-zone commercial audio processor in the main office near the reception, although management can control the system using a tablet or mobile device from anywhere on the property. The AZM8 also provides built-in messaging that allows hotel staff to deliver live or pre-recorded audio messages to all or select zones in the property, such as dinner reservation announcements or severe weather-related information to guests.

“When visiting the CHI Art Series Hotel, we want our guests to experience a new kind of energy—an elevation of all the senses, a rush of escapism, and a getaway from the ordinary,” said Chalisa Teinpothong, managing director. “With our focus on art and inclusivity, we celebrate every individual’s uniqueness. We aim to create and transport our guests to a fantasy museum, the CHI ‘Exhibition of Staying Over.’ The guest experience and creating memories are everything to us. We deliver this through all our senses via service, food, and entertainment, including our choice of curated music, to provide positive, heartfelt moments and memories for House of CHI friends.”

The Hotel coupled the AZM8 with two Atmosphere AZA804 four-channel amplifiers provide additional power to loudspeakers throughout the property.

The hotel installed several AtlasIED FAP43T in-ceiling, low-profile loudspeakers to provide sound in the common areas. Because of multi-level ceiling heights in the reception area, they also installed multiple AtlasIED SM52T surface-mount loudspeakers to provide quality sound reproduction in larger spaces. These durable, 5.25-inch 2-way loudspeakers are an installer’s dream and can be easily positioned to direct the sound while offering weather-resistant construction (IP33) for indoor or outdoor use.

At one of the busiest spaces in the property, Mr. Quinn’s, hotel management wanted to provide the ability to change the volume of the rhythm and blues music in the restaurant as well as provide complete system control of all zones in the hotel. As the largest space in the hotel, they installed multiple SM52T speakers to provide sound to the space and added a Atmosphere C-ZSV wall controller to give restaurant managers access. The C-ZSV is password protected and provides control over any zone, source selection, and volume levels throughout the property. Additionally, the restaurant installed an A-XLR audio input in the space to provide direct input to the AZM8, which allows musical performers to plug into the system and play music in a specific area or throughout the property.

In the second-floor wellness center and spa, the hotel plays chakra balancing and reiki healing frequency music at a lower volume to help create a tranquil, safe and inclusive environment. The hotel installed multiple FAP43T in-ceiling loudspeakers to account for the lower ceiling height and added multiple attenuator wall volume controllers to allow staff to adjust music for certain treatments based on guests’ needs.

Tip Toe-Sundance Lounge is one of the hotel’s most prominent and popular spaces. The lounge offers striking views of central Bangkok and guests can enjoy drinks while viewing one of the most unique sunset view scenes in the City. To provide tropical-style lounge music in the area, management installed multiple all-weather loudspeakers to accommodate the humid temperatures and wet climate. The hotel added a second C-ZSV controller behind the bar area and installed an A-XLR input to support live outdoor musical performances. The lounge features a range of loudspeakers, including FAP63TC shallow-mount in-ceiling loudspeakers, two 6.5-inch, 2-way all-weather SM63T loudspeakers, and four GSS-G all-weather surface-mount outdoor landscape loudspeakers. The GSS-G is designed to blend into environments such as gardens or architecturally landscaped areas.

“Bangkok is alive with activities and movements and our rooftop lounge has quickly become a favorite spot for our guests to hang out,” said Teinpothong. “Incorporating music throughout the facility is vital to enhance and uplift our guests’ senses while adding emotion to our spaces. We added the appropriate audio equipment to support future private events with live music performances like DJs and bands. It allows them to easily plug into the system to play music in the lounge. It’s another important milestone that we hope will give guests even more reasons to return in the future.”