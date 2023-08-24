Heading to CEDIA? There's an App for That

CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo have released an app for the upcoming show in Denver. CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo’s mobile matchmaking app is designed to facilitate intelligent business matchmaking, product discovery and relevant content to engage attendees pre-show, onsite and post-show.

“Networking with industry peers, and the possibility of connecting with prospects, is one of the leading reasons many industry professionals partake in trade shows,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president for CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo and KBIS, Emerald. “The CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo mobile app is designed to ignite networking among attendees, exhibitors and other industry professionals. Our state-of-the-art application features AI technology to connect industry professionals, form meaningful connections and make the most of their time at CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo.”

Powered by Grip, the first artificial intelligence powered event networking solution, the app features the latest floor plan, exhibitor list and show schedule. Attendees can easily search for exhibitors and products by keywords and browse categories to find new solutions. Based on self-described interests, the AI-powered app provides intelligent matches for attendees to connect with peers and exhibitors. The platform supports messaging and scheduling to enable registered attendees to request meeting times and on-site appointments with exhibitors. The app will list education sessions, Manufacturer Product Training (MPT) sessions and show events through attendees’ personalized agendas linked to the show’s registration system.

Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo app is available for registered attendees to explore, match and meet on the go. CEDIA Expo 2023 and Commercial Integrator Expo 2023, which are co-located events, will take place from September 6–9, 2023, in Denver, CO. Individuals interested in attending CEDIA Expo 2023 and Commercial Integrator Expo 2023 can register online.