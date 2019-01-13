Harman Pro Enhances Retail Solutions Portfolio

Harman Professional Solutions has been awarded U.S. retail distribution rights from Samsung SDS for the Samsung Nexshop analytics and contextual marketing platform.

Samsung Nexshop enables retailers to deliver an intelligent, interactive in-store shopping experience for customers by displaying targeted content and personalized messages on tablets and displays strategically placed throughout the store. The solution also enables retailers to gather PII-compliant customer behavior data through in-store sensors and video analytics. When combined with Harman Professional’s portfolio of audio, video, lighting and control solutions (AVLC), Nexshop gives retailers the ability to customize the customer experience and optimize the customer’s path-to-purchase from beginning to end.

“Making the in-store environment an experiential destination is the way that today’s retailers are building brand affinity with customers and thriving, despite online shopping trends,” said Dave McKinney, vice president, hospitality CSU, Harman Professional Solutions. “With Samsung Nexshop, the complete solutions that we offer retailers that integrate audio, video, lighting and control, are now enhanced with the ability to gain actionable insights on customer behaviors, demographics, and interests, and then to use that data to enhance sales by optimizing the customers’ in-store experience. The contextual marketing capabilities provided by Nexshop are amazing on their own, but I’m particularly excited by the next level possibilities we can provide to retailers through the combination of our technologies.”





“Our partnership with Harman Professional is an integral part of our go-to-market approach for Samsung Nexshop," added Diane Carlson, vice president, digital retail transformation, Samsung SDS America. "We’re excited to team up with Harman Professional, and their established network of integrators and installers, along with their deep relationships with leading retail brands, to create a compelling, full-service product offering for experiential retailing. Working together, we can help retailers build customer loyalty, while also improving operational efficiency and bottom-line results."

Samsung Nexshop is now available through authorized HARMAN resellers in the U.S.