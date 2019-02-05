Harman Intros AKG Boundary Layer Microphones for Corporate, Education

The What: Harman Professional Solutions has introduced the AKG CBL Series Boundary Layer Microphones, available in two coverage patterns to support a variety of meeting space sizes and shapes.

The What Else: Featuring talk/mute controls and screw terminals, the CBL Series is designed to be easy to install, easy to use, and make meetings sound great. Both models include bright, easily identifiable LED cues for meeting participants to indicate current talk or mute status.

“One of the biggest requests we hear from technology managers is for an all-around, really great sounding table mic that can also blend nicely into all kinds of conference rooms,” said Paul Krizan, Harman Professional Solutions product manager. “This is that mic. It combines legendary AKG microphone precision, a very sleek, professional look, and gives users the choice to pick the right mics for the room.”

Key features include:

Multiple form factors: choose from dual or triple element to meet the requirements of any installation;

Low profile: minimally disrupts the table surface;

Screw terminals: greatly simplify the installation;

Touch I/O: change talk and mute state simply by touching the mic;

LED ring indicators: provide clear visual cues for indicating current talk and mute state;

RF interference suppression: avoid interference from mobile phones and laptops;

Elegant design: complements any room interior.

“These mics are just the right addition for corporate or education spaces already being driven by AMX user interfaces, presentation, and control, BSS digital signal processing, JBL ceiling speakers, and Crown amplifiers, but are versatile enough to uniquely support any need or budget,” added Krizan.

The Bottom Line: These microphones support conference rooms, education spaces, and a variety of professional use cases that can benefit from great sounding conference audio capture in large- and medium-sized rooms and over the web.