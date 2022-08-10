Hall Technologies, TD SYNNEX Announce Global Distribution Partnership

Hall Technologies (opens in new tab) and TD SYNNEX have entered a global distribution partnership. The partnership will help both TD SYNNEX achieve its mission to empower partners to achieve great outcomes with technology and enables Hall to seek representation to assist its clients globally.

“We specifically chose TD SYNNEX for their capabilities to grow and expand as Hall Technologies continues to broaden our product line around the globe,” said Hal Truax, vice president of sales and marketing at Hall. “This partnership allows us to quickly deliver products. Having a global presence and penetration is significant as we ramp up our end-to-end solutions internationally. We’re thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX and look forward to our mutual growth opportunities.”

“TD SYNNEX distributes for some of the best AV companies in the world, and we’re pleased to add Hall Technologies to our roster of partner," added Sandi Stambaugh, senior vice president of End Point Solutions, TD SYNNEX. "Hall’s vision for exceptional customer service closely aligns with our own, so it’s a natural fit. That coupled with their manufacturing capabilities, and strong stock status gives us endless opportunities to give our clients the products they need quickly."