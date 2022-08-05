Hall Technologies Opens EBC in Turkey as Part of Its Global Expansion

Hall Technologies (opens in new tab) has opened an Experience Business Centre (EBC) in Istanbul, Turkey’s Perpa Ticaret Merkezi, or Electrical and Electronics Trade Centre. This location is a significant hub for global growth and support for customers outside the United States with average daily attendance of 75,000 in the 5000-plus showrooms.

“Hoş geldiniz, (welcome) to our global partners in EMEA and beyond," said vice president of sales and marketing, Hal Truax. "This EBC is the first of its kind in Turkey. It is a great place for our partners to get a hands-on demos of our products, training, as well as design ideas leveraging our full-scale solutions. Our debut at ISE was just the beginning. We are continuing our global expansion with products that address USB workflows and end-to-end solutions. We’re looking forward to connecting and fostering relationships in the region."

[On AV Control 2.0: Hall Technologies] (opens in new tab)

In addition to showcasing Hall Technologies product line, the new EBC offers additional value:

Periodic training quarterly for business partners.

B2B trading partner opportunities to bring their end-user customers for demos in a safe, trade-only environment with no direct sales.

New product launches in the same timeframe as the U.S. launches.

Individual project test environment for project designs in special testing environments for complex projects.

Government project test environment for partners desiring to sell new, secure solutions to their government partners.

“At ASELGrup, we are known for global representation for the world’s leading technologies. This Business Experience Centre will be the first of its’ kind in our area to show end-to-end solutions to global customers,” said Gokhan Olcun, general manager with ASELGrup. “We are showcasing several different workflows particularly important to these global markets, and all featuring Hall Technology solutions.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The PERPA Trade Centre is located in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey, for traders to connect and promote economic growth for the region. PERPA is 14 floors, and approximately 40,000 square meters of space for its 75,000 daily visitors. Hall Technologies will begin operations with a grand opening on Monday, August 8, 2022. The stand will be actively managed by our ASELGrup partners.