Hall Research Releases 4K 8X8 HDMI Matrix Switch with IR and IP Control

The What: Hall Research has introduced the HSM-88-4K compact 1U cross-point video switch. The matrix supports HDMI resolutions up to 4K and also supports HDCP 2.2, deep-color video, PCM, Dolby, DTS, and HD audio standards.

The What Else: Users are able to save and recall multiple video routing configurations as "Presets". The matrix includes a two-line LCD on its front panel in order to display the current video routing and to facilitate creating or recalling Presets. All input and output buttons are back-lit and users can initiate "ties" starting from input or the output buttons for maximum flexibility. Individual video outputs can also be blanked, a feature that can be beneficial during certain presentations.

The design of the HSM-88-4K also extends to its control command set. Commands use simple English syntax and a host of commands are provided for monitoring and controlling all aspects of the product's function. Both IP/Telnet and RS-232 ports are included. The matrix also ships with an IR remote control that can be used to route video.

Intelligent EDID management allows users to specify fixed EDIDs for each input, but the matrix can also calculate EDID for each input intelligently based on the capabilities of the connected outputs. This will ensure that all outputs will have a video, and the video will be at the highest resolution possible. For example, if an input is routed to two outputs where one supports 4K video but the other supports 1080p, the matrix uses an EDID with 1080p forcing the source to output 1080p, but if all routed outputs support 4K, the matrix will automatically use 4K as the native resolution in its EDID.

The Bottom Line: The HSM-88-4K is ideal for conference rooms, multimedia presentations, digital signage, houses of worship, and many other applications. It has a suggested list price of $2450 and is available from stock.