Hall Research Launches 4K Video and USB HDBaseT 2.0 KVM Extender

The What: Hall Research has launched the UH18, which extends HDMI video, USB, IR, and RS-232 on a single Cat-6 cable to over 100 meters.

The What Else: The UH18 employs proven HDBaseT 2.0 technology to achieve low latency and high accuracy. The UH18 allows users to access and control PCs from a distance as well as locally at the PC. The system is OS independent and no software drivers are needed. The remote user location shows the same PC screen and users can connect keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen to the UH18 Receiver to access the PC.

The UH18 supports 18Gbps video bandwidth and resolutions up to and including 4K60 4:4:4 (UHD).

The Bottom Line: In a typical application, the PC is placed in a secure location away from the remote user console. The Sender provides local HDMI loop output as well as a USB hub for easy local access to the PC. Power, USB, RS-232, and IR (remote) signals are extended on the same Cat-6 cable. The power supply can be connected at either end of the extender.

The product is in stock and available for shipment.