Hall Research Introduces Dual-Head HDMI and USB KVM Extender

The What: Hall Research's The ULTRA-4K Sender provides two HDMI inputs and one USB port for connection to a host PC. The Sender provides local HDMI outputs as well as a two-port USB hub. The Remote Receiver connects to the sender using just one Cat-6 cable. The Sender provides 3 RJ45 outputs so more than one Receiver can be connected to allow access to the PC from multiple remote locations. When more than one Receivers are connected to the same Sender, all Receivers show the same two video screens and keyboard/mouse data from either remote location are automatically routed to the PC based on user activity. The entire system is transparent to the PC and does not require any driver or software to be installed.

The What Else: The ULTRA-4K Receiver provides two HDMI video outputs, dedicated keyboard and mouse ports (with auto switching), and a 4-port USB 2.0 hub for connection of other USB devices such as touch-screens, printers, etc. Plug-and-Play operation requires no setup, just connect the Sender to the Receiver using a Cat5e/6 cable and you are ready to go! The system supports video resolutions to 3840 x 2160 (UHD/4K), but it also supports and is ideal for applications requiring 2560 x 1600, 2560 x 1440, and 1920 x 1080 resolutions. Other standard HDTV and PC resolutions are also supported.



The Bottom Line: The Ultra-4K system is ideal for high resolution KVM applications requiring computers to be kept in a secure server room and accessed remotely from either single or multiple locations such as in trading rooms in financial institutions or accessing information or monitoring patients in healthcare facilities.