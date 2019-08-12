Hall Research Introduces UHB-SW2 Extender

The What: Hall Research introduces the UHB-SW2 extender that is comprised of a 2-gang wall plate transmitter together with a low profile receiver.

The What Else: The wall plate provides auto-switching VGA and HDMI inputs as well as a USB port for connection to a Host computer. The system uses HDBaseT 2.0 technology for data integrity and reliable operation. HDMI input supports 4K/60 4:4:4 HDR with up to 18 Gig bandwidth. VGA and its associate audio inputs are converted to HDMI and scaled to be displayed on any TV or projector.

The UHB-SW2 can extend the signals over a single CAT6 cable to a distance of 120 ft for 4K@60Hz or 220ft for 1080p video. USB and RS-232 control signals are also extended. For convenience the receiver provides power to the wall plate via the CAT6 cable, and it provides two USB ports for connection of any USB 1.1 or 2.0 device at the receiver. Interactive touchscreen displays, memory devices, keyboard/mouse, even webcams can be connected to the receiver.

The Bottom Line: Auto switching video selects the last connected input (HDMI or VGA), however the wall plate includes a push-button to directly select either input. The UHB-SW2 is ideal for commercial AV and educational (K-12) installations.